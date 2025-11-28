JUST IN: Trump Announces He’s Canceling All Biden Autopen Orders in Truth Social Tirade: ‘Hereby Terminated’

President Donald Trump has announced that any document former President Joe Biden signed using the autopen has been “hereby terminated.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly gone after the previous administration’s use of the technology that applies signatures to documents without having to physically write them.

Critics of the former president have even insisted that documents were signed without Biden’s knowledge, playing into the theory that his cognitive ability declined to the point that he was oblivious to goings-on within his own White House.

Biden has denied those claims, insisting he was personally responsible for every pardon signed in the final days of his presidency.

In a Truth Social post Friday afternoon, Trump said:

Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

As noted in CNN’s reporting of the Truth Social post, the legality of such a decision remains unclear.

