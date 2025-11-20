White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the U.S. is “not participating” in G20 talks in South Africa after she saw the country’s president “running his mouth a little bit.”

The remarks came as Leavitt was asked about a recent piece in the New York Times, which reported that the U.S. was sending South African ambassador Marc Dillard to the country this weekend, a 180-degree turn from the original Trump administration tactic of boycotting the event.

In addition, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a Thursday press conference, “We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over about a change of mind, about participating in one shape, form or other in the summit … In a way we see this as a positive sign, very positive, because as I’ve often said, boycott politics never work.”

In the briefing room Thursday, Leavitt denied a “shift” in the policy toward the South Africa-hosted G20, and called out Ramaphosa for “falsely claiming” the U.S. was to participate, adding, “I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and the president of the United States earlier today and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team.”

A senior Trump administration official told The Times that America will only be taking part in the event this weekend on a “purely ceremonial” basis.

Leavitt also said that Dillard would only attend to recognize that the U.S. will be hosting the next G20 in December 2026.

REPORTER: Two questions for you. The “New York Times” reporting that the administration is now sending a U.S. Official to the G20. They’re sending Marc Dillard. Can you confirm if that is true and also explain the shift and- KAROLINE LEAVITT: I’d be happy to explain because there is not a shift. The United States is not participating in official talks at the G20 in South Africa. I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and the president of the United States earlier today and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team. The ambassador, or the representative of the embassy in South Africa is there to recognize that the United States will be the host of the G20. They are receiving that send-off at the end of the event. They’re not there to participate in official talks despite what the South African president is falsely claiming.

