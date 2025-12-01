Kash Patel Gets Absolutely Smoked in Shocking Report for GOP-Led Committees: ‘All F–ked Up’

Twenty-four active, veteran FBI agents detailed what they see as the many failings of FBI Director Kash Patel in a devastating 115-page report that is meant to be presented before the GOP-led House and Senate Judiciary Committees. The New York Post’s Miranda Devine, a reliable Trump backer, obtained a leaked copy of the report, which she published on Monday.

The report included the agents calling the FBI a “rudderless ship” and “all f–ked up” under Patel’s leadership, among several embarrassing anecdotes agents used to illustrate Patel’s poor leadership.

One of the agents interviewed for the report called Patel “very personable and likable,” but argued that the Trump appointee “created a culture of mistrust and uncertainty among the ranks.” Patel began his tenure at the FBI by purging many top officials, including the highly respected then-acting director of the FBI, Brian Driscoll. Patel also fired senior veteran FBI special agent Walter Giardina shortly after Giardina’s wife died of cancer.

Devine also explained that Patel’s actions after the murder of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk also undermined faith in his leadership. Devine wrote:

Some of the heavy criticism stems from Patel’s behavior in Salt Lake City after the Charlie Kirk assassination. He is accused of giving “premature public remarks” that potentially jeopardized the investigation, taking credit for the work of other agencies when the suspect was arrested, and for yelling and swearing at the agent in charge. Both he and [Dan] Bongino were criticized for “arrogance” and an “unfortunate obsession with social media.” One source said they need to “stop talking, stop posing, and just be professional.” Another said they are “spending too much time on social media and public relations” and “are too often concerned with building their own personal résumés.”

The report detailed a shocking moment in Utah the day after Kirk’s assassination in which Patel refused to get off the FBI plane in Provo without an official FBI raid jacket,” according to a highly respected source.”

“Patel apparently did not have his own FBI raid jacket with him and refused to step from the plane without wearing one,” read the report. Devine added about the incident:

FBI special agents at the Salt Lake City field office busy working on the Kirk case “had to stop and ask around to find an FBI raid jacket — a medium-sized one — that would fit.” When a jacket belonging to a female agent was delivered to Patel on the plane, he complained that “two areas on the upper sleeves did not have Velcro patches attached.” Patel would not leave the plane “until he had two patches to cover those areas” so “members of an FBI SWAT Team took patches off their uniforms and ran those patches over to” Patel “at the airport. The patches were then attached to the loaner FBI raid jacket” and Patel “disembarked from the plane.”

The report also detailed how Patel called and berated Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Bohls, who was in charge of the Kirk investigation, with “an expletive-laden tirade” over “perceived blunders.”

Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, later called Bohls and apologized for Patel insulting him, “saying that never should have happened.” A source in the report dubbed ALPHA 99 added that Patel “did a disservice to the FBI by breaking with Bureau tradition and norms by taking credit for the good work by other agencies” on the Kirk investigation and that Patel appeared to claim to killer would not have been found without his direct “involvement.”

The brutal report comes just days after MS NOW reported that President Donald Trump is weighing whether or not to fire Patel amid a bevy of negative press coverage, including a scandal over his use of a private government jet to visit his singer girlfriend. The White House quickly denied the report. Devine’s rough treatment of Patel in the Post is certain to reach Trump’s attention, as Trump is a regular promoter of Devine’s work on social media.