Lindsey Graham Begs Trump To Stop Attacking Kamala Harris On Race — Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich Says Trump Not Getting The Message

Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that former President Donald Trump isn’t getting the message as Graham fairly begged Trump to stop his race-based attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last week during a stunning appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, Trump falsely claimed VP Harris once identified exclusively as “Indian-Americian” until “all of a sudden she made a turn and she became a Black person.”

He and his allies continued to press the attack on social media and at rallies.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Fox News Sunday, Fox News Senior White House correspondent Heinrich filled in for Shannon Bream, and pressed Graham on the race-based attacks.

When Heinrich pointed out Trump isn’t getting the message that he should pipe down with the attacks, Graham addressed Trump direct-to-camera:

HEINRICH: Senator, I want to get to one other topic before we run out of time. President Trump has raised some incendiary questions about the Vice President’s racial identity. He reposted an image of her birth certificate on Truth Social this week after a lot of criticism for this comment. Listen here. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: She was always of Indian heritage and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black and now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she black? (END VIDEO CLIP) HEINRICH: Doesn’t this kind of language alienate millions of black voters, including from your state? GRAHAM: Yeah, you know, 30 percent of my state is African American. Nikki Haley is of Indian heritage and one of her children married an African American Clemson football player. So here’s what I would say to President Trump. The problem I have with Kamala Harris is not her heritage, it’s her judgment. She has been wrong about everything. When she tried to explain what she would do about inflation and an upcoming recession, it made no sense. It’s gibberish. She’s been in the Witness Protection Program. Nobody will ask her a hard question. Every day we’re talking about her heritage and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her entire political life. It’s a good day for her and a bad day for us. HEINRICH: It seems, though, Senator — GRAHAM: So I would encourage President Trump to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris’ bad judgment. HEINRICH: It doesn’t seem that he’s received that message yet. I mean, he had an introductory speaker last night sort of double down on this conversation. Would you advise that he just stop talking about that? GRAHAM: I think, Mr. President, this is your election to lose. It’s important you win to reset a broken border and get the world in good order. The American people are looking to have their problems solved. I think your presidency was an incredible presidency for national security and prosperity. As to Georgia, Georgia is there for the taking. I think Governor Kemp was a great governor. Lowering taxes, less regulation. I think if you voted for Kemp and you want to vote for Harris, that makes no sense. I’m hoping that President Trump and Governor Kemp can repair the damage to win Georgia, a state if we win, we’re going to go well on our way to winning 270 electoral votes. If we lose Georgia, it could be a very long night. So let’s win this election. How about that? Let’s win an election we can’t afford to lose.

Watch above via Fox’s Fox News Sunday.