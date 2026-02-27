President Donald Trump has reportedly previewed a 17-page draft executive order that would declare a national emergency and put new restrictions in place on voting.

The draft order, previewed by the Washington Post, would mandate voter ID and ban most mail-in voting and voting machines. It references alleged interference attempts in the 2020 presidential election, including by China, as proof that the president can declare a “national emergency” to have more federal power over restrictions.

The executive order would accomplish much of what the SAVE Act sets out to do. The voter ID legislation has passed the House, but still needs to clear the Senate.

Peter Ticktin, one of the MAGA activists advocating for the executive order, claimed there are “foreign interests” that are interfering with and threatening election integrity in the United States. Ticktin is a Florida lawyer who attended New York Military Academy with Trump, and he previously served on the president’s legal team in an unsuccessful lawsuit alleging Democrats conspired against Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Here we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes,” the lawyer said. “That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it.”

The executive order would also require voters to re-register to vote with a picture ID ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

On top of pushing for the SAVE Act, the administration has taken other moves on elections as of late, including appointing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to a review of election security and foreign influence on past elections.

Gabbard was present when FBI agents recently seized 2020 ballots from a Fulton County, Georgia, election station, and she was also part of a team that recently examined voting machines for “vulnerabilities” in Puerto Rico.

