New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) urged New Yorkers to treat NYPD officers “with respect” after a viral video showed some of the boys in blue pelted with snowballs.

“I’ve seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park,” Mamdani said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday. “Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving. Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

Videos from Washington Square Park, after the Northeast was blasted by a historic winter storm, showed crowds tossing snowballs at a couple of officers in the park, and quickly went viral. One clip showed an officer with a cut above his eye.

The officers shoved some of the offenders into the snow, but it did not appear that any arrests were made.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the incident “disgraceful” and “criminal” — and said the matter is under investigation.

