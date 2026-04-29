Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) “hates” President Donald Trump, claiming the Republican congressman repeatedly mocked the president in private.

Greene joined Wednesday’s edition of The Tucker Carlson Show to discuss, among other topics, members of her party who, in her view, betrayed the ideals of the Republican Party or the interests of the American people. The former congresswoman told Tucker Carlson that the root of the problem was donor money.

“They’re bought and paid for. They do not represent the American people or the American people’s interest, and it’s because they’re funded that way,” Greene said.

She went on to claim that while some Republicans grew tired of the strain of finding funds and began to rely on lobbyists for easy money, other representatives were a different story.

Why do neocons consistently act against the interests of the United States? It’s more than neglect. It’s hate. Marjorie Taylor Greene saw it firsthand. pic.twitter.com/HGJlRfJ3bo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 30, 2026

“There’s a whole other side. There are Republican members of Congress that never had good intentions, ever, ever,” she said. “And they came into the House of Representatives already completely supported and propped up and funded by this nasty entanglement I’m talking about in Washington, and I watched it with my own eyes when I watched Mike Lawler get elected.”

Greene claimed that Lawler was vocal about his dislike for Trump before his second term, telling Carlson that he “made fun of him constantly.”

She said:

I remember specifically when Mike Lawler came in, and he was welcomed in by everybody. I mean, he was propped up as the guy we have to fight for. One of the most critical races as an incoming Republican candidate, because it was a very close district, and it was so– we were told it was so important to win this district. Well, I learned a lot about him very quickly. He, as a Catholic, Mike Lawler is a Catholic, was heavily supported and funded by the Jewish community there and was heavily being supported by all the Christian Zionists. And he instantly had more support from pretty much every fundraising mechanism that there is in Washington, D.C. that supports Republicans. He had more help than I could have ever dreamed of having, ever in my entire political career. And I was like, “Wow, what is going on with this guy?” And it turns out he did win his race. It was a narrow victory, but he did win it. And of course, he instantly came into the House of Representatives, completely bought and paid for by all of the establishment donor class that had supported him. He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice. He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump, and this was in the four years before Trump got elected as president again in 2024. And I was just like this guy is literally one of the worst– well, I would say he’s the worst, but really Randy Fine is the worst. But Mike Lawler was unbelievably– I thought he was a Democrat. I was like, he’s literally a Democrat. He’s so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump.

The former congresswoman said that after Trump’s second win, she saw Lawler’s attitude towards him change almost instantly.

“I saw this unbelievable change in him, and of course it happened after Trump won his primary in 2024,” she said. “All of a sudden, Mike Lawler, I started joking. I started calling him MAGA Mike Lawler because he was all of a sudden becoming Trump’s biggest supporter.”

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