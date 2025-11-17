Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She’s Now Being Targeted Due to Trump’s ‘Dog Whistle to Dangerous Radicals’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has very publicly broken with Donald Trump over the Epstein files, penned a lengthy post on social media Sunday, calling Trump’s rhetoric against her a “dog whistle to dangerous radicals.”

Trump’s vitriol began Saturday with two posts calling her a variety of choice names before settling on Marjorie “Traitor” Greene.

In her post, Greene expressed concern that Trump was putting her life in danger:

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies [sic] office building. President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family. Unfortunately, I’ve been down this road before. As a matter of fact, as I campaigned all over the country and defended President Trump, I received dozens of swatting calls on my house and my family members homes along with these hoax pizza deliveries, but even more severely I have received some of the most death threats of any Member of Congress that led to multiple men being convicted and serving time in prison.

Greene added, “I am not a traitor. However, when the President of the United States irresponsibly calls a Member of Congress of his own party, traitor, he is signaling what must be done to a traitor…The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end and we need healing in this country for all Americans.”

Trump met with reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, FL, on Sunday before flying back to Washington, D.C. One reporter asked Trump about Greene’s fears for her life.

“Her life is in danger? Who’s that?” Trump asked, to which the reporter answered, Greene.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene,” Trump corrected the reporter. I don’t think her life is in danger. I don’t think — frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”