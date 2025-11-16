Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ripped President Donald Trump — in a blockbuster CNN interview on Sunday — for calling her a “traitor.”

Speaking with Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union, Greene expressed her disappointment with the president for coming after her in recent days.

“I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did,” Greene said. “Campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars, helping him get elected. And I think that’s incredibly important. And I do support him and his administration, and I support them in delivering the campaign promises we made to the American people. His remarks, of course, have been hurtful.”

But the comment from Trump which she singled out was the one in which he labeled her a traitor.

“The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor,” Greene said. “And that is… that is so extremely wrong! And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.”

Greene told Bash that she believes — despite Trump raging at her over a variety of subjects — that the Epstein Files are the reason the president is attacking her so hard.

“Are you suggesting there’s something in the Epstein files that President Trump does not want Americans to see?” Bash asked.

“Well, I think that’s the part that has so many people confused,” Greene said. “The women themselves that I have talked to have over and over again said that Donald Trump did nothing wrong. Quite a few of them even told me they voted for him. And those are the women I would like to see in the Oval Office with support. I would to see all of the women there with support, I have no idea what’s in the files, I can’t even guess, but… the questions everyone is asking, is why fight this so hard.”

Bash questioned Greene on whether her motivation for criticizing the president of late was personal.

“The president said the reason that you have been critical of him is not necessarily Epstein, but because he pushed you not to run for the Senate or for governor in Georgia,” Bash asked. “How and when did he do that? [00:03:47][12.7]

“That is absolutely not true,” Greene said. “Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate, or running for Georgia [governor]. And those were decisions I came to on my own — that I don’t want to have anything to do with the Senate. I think the past two months of the government shutdown should have shown America exactly why I would never want to be there. I think it’s a very broken institution that serves the uniparty and doesn’t serve the American people and how they vote. And I decided that I didn’t want to run for governor this cycle either. I very much wanna do the job that I’m in.”

