Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells ’60 Minutes’ That ‘It Would Shock People’ to Hear How Congressional Republicans Talk About Trump in Private

Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who’s been in a war of words with President Donald Trump over the Epstein files, says “it would shock people” to hear how Congressional Republicans talk about the president behind his back.

Greene has said she will not run for reelection after Trump called her a “traitor” for siding with the female victims of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by signing the discharge petition.

Greene said Trump’s insults have garnered her death threats by die-hard MAGA supporters.

In a preview of Sunday’s 60 Minutes on CBS, Lesley Stahl confronted Greene about whether Republicans support Trump because they’re afraid of him.

“I’m going to ask you about this almost solid support [Trump] has among Republicans in Congress,” Stahl began. “Is there, in that support, fear? Does the support come about because they’re afraid they’ll get death threats?” Stahl asked.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.

STAHL: And they’re watching what happened to you. GREENE: Yes. STAHL: Behind the scenes, do they talk differently? GREENE: Yes. STAHL: How? GREENE: Oh, it’s — it would shock people. STAHL: Well, let’s shock people. GREENE: Okay, I’ve watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him — to when he won the primary in 2024. They all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.

In a separate clip Greene said Trump warned her that releasing the Epstein files “was going to hurt people.”

“We did talk about the Epstein files,” Greene said. “And he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files. I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

The full interview airs at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Watch the preview clip above.