Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) asked on Saturday “how many more Americans have to die” for ICE to leave his city following federal agents shooting and killing a man.

At a Saturday press conference Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed reports of a shooting involving federal agents that morning. Footage showed agents tussling with a man before multiple shots went off. O’Hara warned that his information was “limited,” but said the deceased appeared to be a 37-year-old white man and a citizen living in Minneapolis.

O’Hara also called for a crowd of protesters at the scene of the shooting to disperse. Footage from the ground has shown the demonstrators clashing with federal agents.

Frey said the video he watched of the shooting showed the “pummeling” and “killing” of “one of our constituents.”

“How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” Frey asked on Saturday, calling once again for ICE’s deployment to Minneapolis to come to an end.

The mayor previously called for ICE to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis” after an agent shot and killed 37-year-old mother Renee Good in the city.

Frey said about the latest shooting:

I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death. How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end? How many lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values?

Frey also urged for peaceful protests.

“Just yesterday, we saw 15,000 people peacefully protesting in the streets, speaking out, standing up for their neighbors, not a single broken window, not a single injury,” he said. “Those peaceful protests embody the very principles that both Minneapolis and America was founded upon. Conversely, the mass militarized force and unidentified agents who are occupying our streets. That is what weakens our country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

