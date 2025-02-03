MSNBC Host Jonathan Capehart Praises DNC Candidates for Blaming Kamala Harris’s Defeat on Sexism and Racism

Jonathan Capehart of MSNBC and The Washington Post praised the candidates for Democratic National Committee chair for blaming Kamala Harris’s loss to Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election on racism and sexism during a candidate forum hosted by MSNBC last week.

“So I’m going to have a show of hands. How many of you believe that racism and misogyny played a role in Vice President Harris’s defeat?” asked Capehart at the forum.

After every single candidate raised their hand to agree with the statement, Capehart quipped, “Okay. So that’s good, you all passed.”

Many Democrats, as well as media talking heads, have long chalked their electoral defeats up to racism, sexism, and other forms of bigotry. After her loss to Trump in 2016, Hilary Clinton declared that sexism is “very much a part of the landscape, politically, socially, and economically.” In her book, What Happened, Clinton submitted that “Sexism and misogyny played a role in the 2016 presidential election. Exhibit A is that the flagrantly sexist candidate won.”

For his part, Capehart handled Trump’s reelection this fall by admitting on air that he was “grappling” with how to live with his neighbors who voted for Trump, to whom he attributed a wide variety of “isms” and phobias.

“The thing that I’m grappling with is that someone was elected who ran a campaign that was openly hostile, openly racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, transphobic, everything,” he said in November. “And yet now the election’s over, folks accept the results, but now how do we move forward when… you have people in their families who voted for him, they work with people who voted for him, they live next to people who voted for him. What do you? How should we deal with those neighbors, co-workers, family members?”

Watch above via Fox News.