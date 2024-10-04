North Carolina Republican Blasts ‘Clueless’ Critics of ‘Great’ Response to Hurricane Helene



Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) rejected the the claim that the federal government is doing a poor job of responding to Hurricane Helene on Friday, telling reporters that those responding to the natural disaster have done a “great job.”

Asked to evaluate the federal response, Tillis replied, “I’ve lived in North Carolina for almost 30 years. I’ve seen a lot of storms come through this state. I’m actually impressed with how much attention was paid to a region that wasn’t likely to have experienced the impact that they did.”

He continued:

You never score an ace on disaster a response. But the only thing more difficult than a hurricane response is what we’ve seen in the western part of the state. We have a certain muscle memory and experience with positioning assets out on the coast, because you have time. Here this was right out of, I mean, this is a new playbook. For anybody who thinks that any level of government, anybody here could have been prepared precisely for what we’re dealing with here, clearly, are clueless. They’re doing a great job. They can always work harder. There’s always kinks in the slinky. We’re working them out behind the scenes, but I think we’re all here to send a message that we’re working together, and I’m pretty proud of the effort that’s been done. Now, will I be silent in any areas where we can do better? No. But right now, I’m out here to say that we’re doing a good job, and to those who may not be on the ground who are making those assessments ought to get on the ground.

Some on the right, including former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, have claimed that aid is being withheld from the victims of Helene because of the general political lean of the victims.

On Monday, Trump said he didn’t “like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.”

He also claimed that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) was having trouble getting ahold of President Joe Biden shortly after Kemp summed up his call with Biden and expressed his appreciation for Biden’s offer of assistance.