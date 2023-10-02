NY AG Letitia James Says ‘Justice Will Prevail’ As Trump And His Sons Committed ‘Persistent And Repeated Fraud’

CNN National Correspondent Brynn Gingras reported from outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial began on Monday and recapped the statements made from both sides ahead of the historic event.

Trump kicked off the morning by attacking New York Attorney General Letitia James and the judge in the case on his Truth Social platform. The former president then repeated many of those attacks when entering the courtroom Monday.

Gingras reported, “We do expect him to testify. That’s one of the reasons why he is in that courtroom, is he wanted to, you know, defend his reputation, as he has been saying. We don’t expect that to happen today or tomorrow. It’s possible he might go back to court tomorrow, but it’s possible he will be back here next week because he is on that witness list and he does want to testify, according to his attorneys.”

“Quick thing to also mention, we heard Letitia James right outside this courthouse. I want to go to that sound right now,” she continued before cutting to a clip of James’s short statement.

“Good morning, everyone. Donald Trump and the other defendants have committed persistent and repeated fraud,” James began outside the courthouse, adding:

Last week we proved that in our motion for summary judgment. Today, we will prove our other claims. My message is simple. No matter how powerful you are, no matter how much money you think you may have, no one is above the law. And it is my responsibility and my duty and my job to enforce. The law is both powerful and fragile. And today in court will prove our case. I thank you all for being here. And again, justice will prevail. Thank you.

“Short and concise statement which we’ve heard from the AG all along, as she has fought throughout the start. Getting to this point of this trial. I do want to mention, though, guys, that we did also hear from Trump’s side here outside the courthouse who reiterated basically what you heard from him when he spoke in front of the cameras, that this is a witch hunt and that he is eager to testify in this trial,” Gingras concluded.

