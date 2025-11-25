Remember Trump Mobile? NBC News Ordered Gold, ‘Made in the USA’ Phone — and Hasn’t Received Anything Months After Supposed Release Date

NBC News ordered one of President Donald Trump’s branded T1 smartphones, but months past its first scheduled release in August and long after its fanfare launch at Trump Tower in June, the device still hasn’t been delivered.

The flag-clad “Made in the USA” handset was designed to mark the 10th anniversary of Trump’s first presidential run, and the network’s journalists placed a $100 deposit in August “for the purposes of tracking the $499 phone’s development.”

On Tuesday a new NBC News report explained that the journalists did not receive any “proactive updates” beyond an initial confirmation email.

Repeated calls to Trump Mobile’s support line yielded shifting delivery dates, including a promised Nov. 13 ship date that came and went without explanation. A later update pushed the delivery to “the beginning of December.” One operator at Trump Mobile reportedly even cited the government shutdown; no further detail was offered.

In the meantime, Trump Mobile has quietly edited its website; References to any release month have vanished, as has the original “Made in the USA” claim.

In its place, NBC notes, are softer phrases such as the phone being “brought to life right here in the USA” with an “American-proud design.” Yet the company continues collecting $100 deposits on the promise of availability “later this year.”

Likewise, early images showed an iPhone-style triple-camera setup for the T1 but, according to The Verge, when the company posted a new teaser it came alongside a different design entirely, one the outlet said appeared to be a “fake” of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.