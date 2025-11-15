Reporter Pushes Trump On $2000 Check Promise: ‘Will That Be In Time For Christmas?’

President Donald Trump was pushed hard on his promise of $2000 tariff “rebate checks” for Americans by a reporter who asked if they’d be arriving “in time for Christmas?”

Trump has taken a beating from just about every quarter over his trade policies, which have been blamed for a good portion of the price inflation that became the inflection point of this month’s electoral bloodbath.

One of Trump’s responses has been the promise of rebate checks to Americans based on revenue from tariffs that he claims will cover the outlay.

The president took questions from reporters aboard Air Force One Friday night en route to Mar-a-lago, including a persistent reporter who extracted a vague and far-off date for the checks — if they happen at all:

REPORTER: How soon, Americans see those checks. Will that be in time for Christmas, holiday shopping? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no, not for this year. It’ll be next year. REPORTER: Do you have a time frame? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, uh– Sometime during the year, next year? It’s a lot of money, but we’ve taken in a lot money from tariffs. The tariffs allow us to give a dividend if we want to do that. Now, we’re going to do a dividend, and we’re also going to be reducing debt. We have, because of Biden and others, we have $37 trillion in debt. So we’re going to be doing a dividend, which people will enjoy and spend and do what they want. But we’re also going to be reducing debt very substantially. REPORTER: But if the Supreme Court was against you, sir, is there a chance that… PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, then I’d have to do something else. We’ll have to figure something else out. That would be a very sad day for our country.

Watch above via The White House.