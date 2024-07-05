RFK Jr Curiously Announces He Will Stay Neutral on 9/11 if Elected President: ‘I Won’t Take Sides’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared that he would not “take sides” on the contentious theories surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks, noting it was “hard to tell” what really happened, but promised a new era of transparency if elected.

Kennedy, who is in attendance at the Libertarian Convention in Washington, D.C., issued a tweet on Friday to outline his position: “My take on 9/11: It’s hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn’t. But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public. As President I won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency.”

Kennedy added that he was referring to “speculation” caused by a “CBS 60 Minutes segment last Sunday revealing possible Saudi involvement in 9/11.”

The presidential hopeful, known for his controversial views and his anti-vaccine activism, stirred the pot again by touching on one of the most sensitive topics in modern American history – 9/11.

During a podcast interview on In The Room With Peter Bergan last September, Kennedy expressed uncertainty about the official account of 9/11, that they were carried out by Islamist group Al Qaeda, particularly the collapse of 7 World Trade Center, which was not directly hit by the planes.

Kennedy, who dropped his bid to be the 2024 Democratic candidate, has taken ambiguous positions previously in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and claims of CIA involvement in the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy.