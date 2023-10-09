RFK Jr.’s Siblings Issue Scathing Statement On His ‘Perilous’ Third Party Run: ‘Dangerous to Our Country’

Following Monday’s announcement by conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he will pursue his long-shot presidential bid as an independent rather than a Democrat, four of his living siblings have issued a statement expressing their severe disappointment with the move.

In a statement shared to Twitter/X, Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend iterated that while he may carry the Kennedy name, their brother didn’t inherit the Kennedy “values, vision, or judgement” that made the family practically royalty in America’s Democratic party:

The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against [President] Joe Biden is dangerous to our country. Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgement. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.

Mediaite broke the news last week that Kennedy was seeking to change his political affiliation, and this isn’t the first time his siblings have spoken out against him. Kennedy’s controversial views and the increasing number of platforms on which he spreads them have caused his own family to denounce him publicly.