SHOCK POLL: RFK Jr. Is One of the Most Popular Political Figures in the Country

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration’s controversial secretary of health and human services, has a surprisingly high approval rating among voters participating in a new poll.

Some 2,204 registered voters in the United States were asked how they viewed a host of political figures as part of a Harvard-Harris poll conducted between December 2-4.

The highest rated figures, according to the poll, were Kennedy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

For RFK Jr., 43% of those polled viewed him favorably, while just 40% viewed him unfavorably for a gap of 3% toward favorable.

Vance’s numbers were tied with 40% favorable and 40% unfavorable.

Trump, on the other hand, had a favorability rating of 45% and unfavorable rating of 49%.

RFK Jr.’s numbers are shocking due to his controversial views on vaccines, which have been denounced by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who is a licensed physician, recently criticized Kennedy’s insistence that vaccines be linked to autism, calling the view, “fringe.”

Cassidy recently told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Let me say what is most important to the American people, speaking as a physician, vaccines are safe.”

“As has been pointed out, it’s actually not disputed. It’s actually quite well proven that vaccines are not associated with autism. There’s a fringe out there that thinks so, but they’re quite a fringe,” he continued.

Fringe or not, Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement continues to receive outsized support from parents who support his reforms for food, medicine, and an emphasis on promoting natural health.