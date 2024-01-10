Super PAC Announces Support for Mystery ‘Unity Ticket’ to Defeat Trump and Biden

A new Super PAC called New Leaders 2024 PAC has announced that it will begin raising money to fund a “Unity Ticket” to take on both President Joe Biden and his likely opponent, Donald Trump, in the 2024 presidential election

“New Leaders 2024 is being formed to support the election of a No Labels Unity Ticket, should one be named in the following weeks,” announced the group in a statement. “Most Americans clearly believe a Biden vs Trump rematch fails to offer them a choice that fulfills the full promise of a healthy Democracy. The people are demanding another option.”

“A Unity Ticket is the innovation our Democracy needs in today’s broken political dynamic,” concluded the statement. “Entrenched institutional interests will continue to howl in protest about a Unity Ticket, but these protests will be brought by the same partisan adherents that have stood by, or worse overseen, the selection of their deeply flawed likely party nominees.”

According to the New York Times, New Leaders 2024 is expecting to raise up to $300 million if a “viable” bipartisan ticket to defeat both Biden and Trump is constructed.

“If we offer our line to a unity presidential ticket, it will need a lot of support to rally voters, and it looks like New Leaders 2024 will be well positioned to provide it,” No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy told the Times.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he would not seek re-election and hinted at a possible third party bid for the White House in November.

“What I will be doing is traveling the country, and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” declared Manchin after announcing his retirement from the Senate. “The growing divide between Democrats and Republicans is paralyzing Congress and worsening our nation’s problems. ”

“I know our country isn’t as divided as Washington wants us to believe. We share common values of family, freedom, democracy, dignity, and a belief that together we can overcome any challenge,” he continued. “We need to take back America and not let this divisive hatred further pull us apart.”