Swalwell Tells CNN Trump Will Get Beaten By Kamala Harris Like ‘Other Sexual Predators And Rapists’

Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN that former President Donald Trump will suffer the same fate as “other sexual predators and rapists” who thought they could “easily” defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Biden’s campaign was on a media firing line since his debate performance touched off calls for him to drop out, and on Sunday, the shoe finally dropped. On Sunday afternoon, the president announced he would no longer be seeking a second term — and minutes later threw his support behind his veep.

Swalwell — one of over 120 elected Democrats who immediately endorsed VP Harris following the announcement — was a guest on Monday’s edition of CNN News Central, during which he gave a preview of how Harris surrogates will go after Trump.

In addition to talking about how “fired up” Democrats are, Swalwell attacked Trump as a “rapist” based on a court ruling in the E. Jean Carroll case:

JOHN BERMAN: So you passed through the same prosecutor’s office as Harris did. You have a lot of connections and ties with her. What is it that you think will make her a uniquely effective candidate? REP. ERIC SWALWELL: Well, she and I worked, in the same office, in the same courtrooms. Earl Warren was the district attorney in the office that she worked under, which means that is steeped in ethics. And every young lawyer, is always nervous. You know, the first couple times you appear in court because you stand before a judge and they say, counsel, state your appearance, and you say, Kamala Harris for the people. And that was her case when she ran for president in 2020. And she made that case in the courtroom, and now she’s making it across the country. She’s running for the people on the issues they care about. And by the way, John, Donald Trump has been going around saying he’s going to easily beat Kamala Harris. Well, she’s heard this before from other sexual predators and rapists when she was Prosecutor Harris. And if he wants to know how this movie ends, he won’t have to look too far. But he’s going to have to go to a prison, to find out, because she put away a lot of bad guys. And she’s ready to make the next case for the country.

Watch above via CNN News Central.