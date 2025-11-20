Trump Admin May Have ‘Tainted’ Mortgage Fraud Investigations Against Schiff, James by Appointing ‘Unauthorized’ People to Case: Report

A prosecutor from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department may have undermined the administration’s mortgage fraud cases against his political rivals.

Last Month, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) was indicted on charges related to mortgage fraud. James pleaded not guilty, claiming the justice system had been “weaponized” and that the president was using it as a “vehicle of retribution.” At the time of writing, Trump was also pushing for an indictment against Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

According to Thursday reporting from MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig, a federal grand jury in Maryland has begun investigating suspected wrongdoing from the Trump administration. Dilanian continued:

A federal grand jury in Maryland is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte and Justice Department prosecutor Ed Martin improperly appointed unauthorized people to help in mortgage fraud investigations of President Donald Trump’s critics. According to two people familiar with the matter and a document reviewed by MSNOW, the probe is focused on whether the mortgage fraud investigations of Sen. Adam Schiff and possibly New York Attorney General Letitia James have been tainted by the investigative methods allegedly used by Pulte and Martin.

THIS IS WILD. From @CarolLeonnig and me: A federal grand jury in Maryland is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte and Justice Department prosecutor Ed Martin improperly appointed unauthorized people to help in mortgage fraud investigations of… — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) November 20, 2025

News of the investigation came three days after a judge ruled that Lindsey Halligan — another Trump prosecutor — had made numerous critical errors in the proceedings of the case against former FBI Director James Comey. A judge released a scathing opinion on the matter, stating that grand jury proceedings may have also been “tainted.”