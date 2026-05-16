President Donald Trump went on a Saturday afternoon posting spree that included him posting chummy pictures from his recent visit to China and the president sharing an AI-generated video of a U.S. battleship blowing up an Iranian fighter jet.

The video included the now-viral clip from last week of Trump playing drums on his Oval Office desk and acting like he was entering directions into a computer.

“Buh ba ba ba bah, okay, we have it in our sight,” Trump said in it. “Fire, boom.”

That clip was used in the Saturday video to make it look like he perfectly timed striking the Iranian jet and blowing it to bits.

You can see that clip below:

New media post from Donald J. Trump ( TruthSocial: May 16 2026, 1:41 PM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/aIl3NhR1sj — Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 16, 2026

Trump posted a lot of other content on Saturday too. That included several pics of him walking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as this one of the two shaking hands:

The president followed that up with a meme mocking ex-President Joe Biden for looking lost when he met Xi:

Trump also signaled to Iran that he is ready for the war to continue. The president posted a picture of him towering over a Navy ship and pointing forward with the caption “It was the Calm Before the Storm.” Trump is flanked by a very serious-looking admiral in the pic:

Trump told reporters before he left for China last week that he was thinking about ending the month-long ceasefire and restarting attacks on Iran.

“We’re either going to make a deal or they’re going to be decimated,” Trump said on May 12.

He added a post on Saturday afternoon about the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump said the project is costing a “small fraction” of the $355 million he said ex-Presidents Biden and Barack Obama spent on it. He also bragged that the 2,030 foot long pool would be taller than the Empire State Building and Sears Tower if it was a skyscraper, before adding the project will hopefully be done by the Fourth of July.

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