Trump Had Dinner With Jeff Bezos Hours After He Announced Controversial Changes to Washington Post Opinion Section

President Donald Trump enjoyed dinner with Jeff Bezos on the same day Bezos announced changes to the Opinion Section of The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Bezos took to social media to announce the changes. In his statement, he said the outlet’s opinion pieces would be “in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.” With that mandate, viewpoints “opposing those pillars” would be “left to be published by others.”

The change was met with a great deal of backlash among current and former Washington Post staffers. Former reporter David Remnick even outright accused the Amazon founder of “kissing the ring of the president of the United States.”

In an interview with The Spectator’s Ben Domenech published Friday, Trump was talking about his relationships with tech billionaires when he mentioned having dinner with Bezos on Wednesday — hours after Bezos announced the new Washington Post mandate.

The interview continued: