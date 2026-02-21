Trump Oddly Posts Video of CNN Rival Kaitlan Collins Claiming His Giant Banner at the DOJ Symbolizes ‘Erased’ Separation of Powers

President Donald Trump oddly posted a video of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins — the woman he has dubbed “the worst reporter” — discussing the enormous new banner bearing his visage that she claimed has “erased” the line between the White House and the Department of Justice.

Work crews used a cherry picker to erect the banner over the entrance to the Department of Justice on Thursday.

“It’s almost impossible to miss the the new banner bearing President Trump’s face that just went up here at the Justice Department,” Collins said. “If you’ve been in Washington in recent months you’ve seen similar ones at the Department of Labor or the Department of Agriculture for example, but this one seems to strike a different chord given it’s the Department of Justice.”

“Historically, administrations have tried to stress a level of independence between the West Wing and the White House and their Justice Department, arguing that politics doesn’t influence who is being prosecuted,” Collins continued. “But it’s safe to say that line has been erased since President Trump has taken office in his second term. We’ve seen him directly pressure the Attorney General to prosecute people who he perceives as his political enemies, or people who have led prosecutions against him. The Justice Department said this banner is in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration, but if you look at this banner closely, it also echoes what President Trump himself has said, talking about the slogan, ‘Make America Safe Again.'”

Earlier this month, Trump called Collins “the worst reporter” who never smiles, after she asked a question about the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When Collins asked, “What would you say to the survivors–” Trump interrupted.

“You are so bad, you know? You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face–”

Watch the video on Truth Social here.

