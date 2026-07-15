Trump Overturns DHS Decision to Suspend ICE Traffic Stops After Killings, White House Says

President Donald Trump personally intervened Wednesday to overturn an internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decision to temporarily suspended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) traffic stops in a move that has reinstated the practice.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reported the clarification issued by the White House, which said Trump reversed the suspension on Wednesday morning, just hours after he demanded ICE resume using traffic stops in immigration enforcement operations in a Truth Social post.

According to the White House, the DHS memo circulated to field office directors on Tuesday was an internal directive that was “quickly overturned,” and argued the memo did not represent a broader administration policy.

The White House tells me President Trump OVERTURNED the suspension of ICE traffic stops this morning. This, after DHS sent a memo out to all field office directors yesterday – saying ALL vehicle stops were suspended until further notice. White House says there was NO policy… pic.twitter.com/if0c7t80aH — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 15, 2026

In the Truth Social post earlier Wednesday, Trump praised ICE officers before arguing the agency could not abandon what he described as a key enforcement tactic.

“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done,” Trump wrote, adding, “we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!”

He also urged the agency to “be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job.”

The initial decision to suspend the practice reportedly followed mounting scrutiny of ICE after two fatal shootings during traffic-stop operations in the past week.

On July 7, immigration agents fatally shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston during a traffic stop. Authorities said Salgado Araujo was not the intended target of the operation. Then on Monday, ICE agents also fatally shot 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a Colombian national, during a traffic stop in Maine. Guerrero had authorization to work in the United States and was reportedly not the intended target.

The DHS later said Guerrero attempted to flee, prompting an ICE agent to open fire out of concern for public safety.

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