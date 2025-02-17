Trump Reportedly Thrilled With His New Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: ‘She Speaks Donald Trump Fluently’

President Donald Trump is reportedly thrilled with his White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt who, in just two weeks, has wasted no time establishing herself as a force in the briefing room.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old is checking all the right boxes for Trump: fiercely combative with the press, adept at pushing his narrative, and dismissive of traditional media norms.

Since taking on the job, Leavitt announced that influencers and TikTok personalities would be given space alongside traditional media, a clear play to reach Trump’s digital base while sidelining legacy outlets. The press secretary has also sparked controversy for her willingness to outright punish major outlets, recently banning Associated Press reporters from events citing their refusal to adopt Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America.’

At a recent White House event, speaking of Leavitt, Trump declared: “A star is born!”

According to the WSJ, Leavitt credited her success with Trump with being willing to “listen as much as possible” to what he says publicly and to discuss his thinking with him in private to “articulate his message as effectively as possible.”

“She speaks Donald Trump fluently. She knows his ins and outs. She knows what to say, what not to say. And she’s comfortable,” noted Ari Fleischer, former George W. Bush spokesman.

Leavitt has had a rapid ascent through the ranks of conservative politics, beginning with a 2018 internship in the Trump White House’s correspondence office before securing a full-time position in the press office under Kayleigh McEnany.

After Trump’s 2020 defeat, she joined Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) office, serving as a communications director and playing a key role in the GOP’s internal battles following January 6. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire, winning the Republican primary but losing to Democrat Chris Pappas in the general election.

Leavitt, however, remained a rising star in MAGA circles. Just days after giving birth, she was back in the game, forgoing maternity leave to stand by Trump and join his campaign in the wake of the assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.

“The President literally put his life on the line to win this election,” she told the conservative blog Conservateur at the time. “The least I could do is get back to work quickly.”

That move, a clear signal of unwavering commitment, reportedly impressed Trump and culminated in her appointment as the youngest White House press secretary in history.

Trump’s frustration with previous press secretaries — whom he reportedly saw as too cautious or ineffective — has been replaced with enthusiasm for Leavitt’s blunt, no-apologies style. Leavitt’s job isn’t to filter or clarify — it’s to amplify and attack. And so far, Trump is getting exactly what he wants.