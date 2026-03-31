President Donald Trump revealed he spoke to Tiger Woods following his rollover DUI crash and expressed sympathy for the golf legend, who he said “lives a life of pain.”

In an exclusive phone interview with The New York Post on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that Woods is “doing great, he’s doing good” following his arrest.

Woods was charged with a DUI on Friday, March 27, after his black Range Rover collided with another car and rolled over in Jupiter, Florida. No one was seriously injured, and Woods was booked at the Martin County jail.

According to the sheriff, Woods refused a urinalysis test, and the report from the scene suggests he was “lethargic and slow” with “severe signs of impairment” and “bloodshot and glassy” eyes. He was also reportedly carrying two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

The golf star has had a complex series of career injuries and long history of car accidents.

In 2009, he crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and received only a traffic citation for careless driving.

Next, in 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was found asleep at the wheel, having stopped his car in the right lane at 3 a.m. He blamed an “unexpected reaction” to a cocktail of prescription drugs he took for pain after a spinal operation that year.

Three months after another back surgery, Woods rammed into an SUV while driving 80 mph on a winding road. This near-fatal crash led to a series of extensive surgeries.

At this point, Woods has had 7 career back surgeries and more than 20 surgeries on his legs and knees.

Trump expressed sympathy for Woods’ circumstances in his conversation with The New York Post.

“He lives a life of pain,” he said of Woods, who is dating Vanessa Trump, ex-wife to Donald Trump Jr. “He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain.”

The president added that Woods “doesn’t have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain.”

On Saturday, The New York Post released a separate report, alleging that Woods was already forbidden from driving Trump’s grandchildren before Friday’s accident.

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