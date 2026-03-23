Trump Rips Newsmax Reporter in Testy Exchange: ‘I’m Taking CNN Over Newsmax, Can You Believe it?’

President Donald Trump groused about questioning from a reporter representing right-wing outlet Newsmax on Monday — sparking a testy exchange with the correspondent.

Speaking with reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, FL, the president seemed to be put off by Newsmax reporter Mike Carter’s observation that “Iran’s foreign ministry is saying you’re not telling the truth when it comes to productive conversations to end the war.

“Well, they’re gonna have to get themselves better public relations people,” Trump shot back.

Then, a moment later, the Newsmax reporter tried to ask another question, but got cut off.

“Mr. President, you deployed ICE agents to American airports today—” Carter said.

“Who are you with?” Trump said.

“Newsmax, sir,” the reporter replied.

“You know, you’re not doing a very good job,” Trump shot back.

Carter tried to press on with his question, but Trump refused to take it — instead calling on a reporter from CNN.

“You’re not doing a good job, did you hear me?” Trump said, “Can you believe it? I’m taking CNN over Newsmax, can you believe it?”

Moments later, Trump threw another jab in Carter’s direction as part of a rant about Joe Kent — who, last week, resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center while condemning Trump on Iran.

“He goes out and says that Iran is not a threat to get publicity… he probably signed up with CNN,” Trump said of Kent. Then, pointing to Carter, Trump added, “Or maybe he signed up with your division of Newsmax.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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