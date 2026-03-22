Trump Shares Video of the UK’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ — Which Absolutely Roasted Keir Starmer for Cowering to Him

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Donald Trump shared a video clip from the U.K.’s version of Saturday Night Live on Truth Social Sunday morning depicting Prime Minister Keir Starmer cowering in fear of the U.S. president.

The skit opened on the prime minister’s residence at Number 10 Downing Street, where a worried-looking Starmer sat at his desk making a phone call.

“Oh, woah. Oh, golly!” Starmer exclaimed. “What if Donald shouts at me? What do I say?”

“Just be yourself, prime minister,” Starmer’s aide advised. “Yourself is whom everyone likes.”

When a voice that sounded like Trump answered the call, the Starmer character yelped, “Ah!” and slammed down the receiver to audience laughter.

“Oh, sod, that scary, scary, wonderful president,” Starmer lamented. “Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?”

Starmer’s aide advised, “Just be honest, and tell him we can’t send anymore ships to the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Oh, crumbs, I just hate conflict so much!” Starmer moaned, before his aide brought in a Gen Z influencer to help him negotiate with Trump.

“You’ve got to forget the phone call,” the influencer told Starmer. “These days, it’s all about the voice note.”

“I’ll try anything. I’ll do anything — except take a stand,” Starmer said.

On his voice note, Starmer said, “Listen, I know we want different things. I know how badly you want to start World War III, and that’s great. We think you should absolutely do that, but we can’t be a part of it. You can, however, use the naval bases whenever you want.”

Trump has raged at the U.K. and other NATO nations over failing to jump to the U.S.’s defense in the Strait of Hormuz, that has been essentially closed by the Iranian Regime. Iran has been targeting oil tankers making their way through the Strait, where some 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through.

At the same time as he demanded help, Trump has maintained the U.S. doesn’t need anyone but Israel in its war with Iran.

Trump posted earlier this month, “The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

On Friday, Trump repeated the threat, “We will remember!”

“Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!” Trump wrote. “They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

So far, the only NATO members that support the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran are Canada, the Czech Republic, Albania, North Macedonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

Watch the clip above via Sky TV on YouTube.

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