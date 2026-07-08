Trump Tears Up Iran Ceasefire, Trashes ‘Scum’ Regime Leaders: ‘They’re Lying Guys’

President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran is “over” on Wednesday, branding Iran’s leaders “scum” and insisting negotiations were “a waste of time” after sharp military escalation overnight between the two countries.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the alliance’s summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump was asked whether the ceasefire and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) underpinning it had collapsed.

“It’s a very interesting question,” Trump said. “To me, I think it’s over.”

He continued: “I don’t want to deal with them anymore — they’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people. And they’re vicious, violent people.”

He added: “And if they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

Trump said U.S. negotiators, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, remained willing to engage with Tehran but suggested any further diplomacy would be futile.

“I’ll speak to our negotiators,” he said. “They want to negotiate. They’re good people. Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, but they have to come back to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars.”

Drawing a contrast with NATO allies, Trump said: “We make a deal. If I make a deal with him,” he said, pointing to Rutte, “We have a deal.”

Of Iran, he continued: “We make a deal. They go outside, talk to the press, they say, ‘We never even talked about it.’ There’s something wrong with them. They’re cuckoo. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

Pressed on whether talks could resume, Trump replied: “I don’t care, they can talk. But I think they’re wasting their time. They’re a bunch of lying guys.”

The remarks came hours after U.S. Central Command announced “powerful” strikes against more than 80 Iranian targets in response to attacks on commercial oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, marking the most serious exchange of fire since Washington and Tehran signed their 14-point memorandum last month.

Watch above via CNN.

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