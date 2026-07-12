Trump Treasury Secretary Reportedly ‘Fielding Calls’ To Run For Lindsey Graham’s Seat

Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is said to be “fielding calls” from power brokers urging him to run for the Senate seat held by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Politico reported Sunday that Bessent is a South Carolina native, “who has maintained a house there during his time in Washington.”

Bessent was “fielding calls from people asking him to run, according to a person familiar with the communications,” the report said. “Another person close to Bessent said his interest is staying on as Treasury secretary, a role he’s long wanted.”

Politico added, “A Treasury spokesperson had no immediate comment.”

Since word of Graham’s death broke early Sunday morning, Republicans have been scrambling over how to keep his Senate seat.

President Donald Trump told NBC News he had “someone in mind” for Graham seat, but didn’t elaborate.

Outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told CNN that she was “not pursuing” an interim appointment that could be made by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R).

“I told the governor this morning that, I suggested that he should nominate himself,” Mace told Fredericka Whitfield. “He can do that, to be a sort of caretaker in between now and January 3rd. And then there would be a special election,” Mace said.

“I’m not pursuing it. I’m told that Joe Wilson’s not pursuing it, that interim appointment, because we need every vote that we can have for the president in the House as it stands today,” Mace said.

Mace added, “I would be remiss if I didn’t look at” running for the seat, “but right now, my focus is going to be on mourning Lindsey Graham and honoring his legacy.”

According to Politico, “A special candidate filing period will open up on July 21 for Republicans interested in running for Graham’s seat, and will remain open for a week, according to state law and the state Republican Party. A primary would be held on August 11, with a runoff if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote on Aug. 25.”

The winning Republican will face Dr. Annie Andrews (D) in November “for a full, six-year term that would start in January of next year,” the report added.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!