Trump’s Doral Golf Course Unveils a Giant Gold Statue of Him with Fist Raised in the Air

President Donald Trump’s golf course in Miami has installed a gold statue of the president standing triumphantly with his fist raised.

On Tuesday, Golfweek writer Adam Schupak posted a photo on X/Twitter revealing the newest addition to Trump National Doral.

“There is a new Gold Man on @pgatour @TrumpDoral,” Schupak said in the tweet.

The statue, located underneath a trio of palm trees, depicts the president standing with his right fist raised above his head. The pose resembles the one Trump struck shortly after he was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

The statue was installed just in time for the PGA Tour’s upcoming Cadillac Championship. It is the PGA Tour’s first tournament at Trump National Doral in over a decade.

As noted in a report from The Columbus Dispatch, the statue was also the subject of an intense legal battle. It was created by Alan Cottrill, a sculptor based in Zainesville, Ohio. In August 2024, a cryptocurrency group commissioned the statue and paid Cottrill a total of $360,000 for the bronze and gold leaf required for it. When the group used a likeness of the statue for its crypto token, however, Cottrill refused to part with it until he was adequately compensated for the copyright infringement.

The two sides reached an agreement last week, and Cottrill drove the statue to Miami to install it himself.

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