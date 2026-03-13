Tucker Carlson Quips to Piers Morgan He Might Just Have to Run For President — To Debate Ted Cruz

Tucker Carlson joined Piers Morgan on Friday to discuss the latest round of infighting on the right over President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and support for Israel.

Carlson took aim during the conversation at two of his favorite foils in recent years, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ben Shapiro, who have accused Carlson of promoting anti-Semitism and anti-American rhetoric in the service of foreign adversaries like Qatar.

“As for Ted Cruz, he says he’s running against me for president. I almost want to run for president just to debate Ted Cruz, because I think it would go about the way it went last time, and for my part, I deeply enjoyed it, which is why I’ve never tweeted about it, because I just keep that little spark of joy inside me for rainy days. And I think about that conversation and smile,” Carlson told Morgan during the program.

Morgan pressed Carlson on whether he’d actually ever run. Carlson replied, “I don’t know that I’d be good at it… I think it’s very tough to be the president.”

“I’ve learned that by watching over many years, and because you are constrained in ways that you should not be constrained, but you are… However, if I got to run against Ted Cruz and debate him again on camera, I would run for Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire, I’d run for Pope. I’d run for head of the library board. I would run for anything for the opportunity to do that,” concluded the highly controversial podcaster.

"I almost want to run for President, just to debate Ted Cruz… "I think it would do about the way it did last time." Piers Morgan's new interview with Tucker Carlson has just dropped!👇 📺 https://t.co/h6wbQP2mgf

@piersmorgan | @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/7JZFKjdfsA — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 13, 2026

Morgan also asked Carlson if he’d like to reply to Cruz calling him the most “dangerous demagogue” in America.

“Well, I’m honoured that I beat [Zohran] Mamdani and AOC and the entire Democratic Party. I mean, this is a conservative Republican senator from Texas telling you that I am the most dangerous. Well, why is that? You know, I have no allegiance to any foreign country, only my own… He’s mad at me because his interview didn’t go well, as you said, that’s true, I think, but he’s actually most mad at me because I’m criticizing our alliance with Israel,” Carlson replied.

Earlier in the week, Cruz hammered Carlson for his suggestion that Trump’s call for “unconditional surrender” by Iran would result in U.S. soldiers committing war crimes. On Cruz’s podcast he played a clip of Carlson saying, “Unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter if they want. And everyone knows that. And that has been, if there’s one consistent lesson of history, it means unconditional surrender means foreign troops get to rape your wife and daughter.”

“You hear Tucker there. And I mean, you want to talk about unhinged. That is like some of the most anti-American propaganda I’ve ever seen spewed by someone like Tucker Carlson. It is a new low even for him. And that and the bar keeps dropping day after day,” Cruz concluded.

Watch the clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!