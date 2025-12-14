WATCH: Remarkable Video of Man Wrestling Gun Away From Australian Hannukah Shooter

A remarkable video circulating online appears to show a man attacking and ripping a gun away from one of the perpetrators of a mass shooting at Australia’s Bondi Beach in a suburb outside of Sydney on Sunday evening.

In the video, the man sneaks around a car to attack the shooter from behind before subsequently wrestling his weapon away from and aiming it at him.

On Fox News, Israeli special operations veteran Aaron Cohen analyzed the hero’s actions:

I saw a civilian taking action, moving from passive to reactive. Obviously, it looks like it was one of the guests, it looks like it could have been one of the Chabad members. I can’t tell if he’s got Tzitzit or Tallitim, or if he’s a member of that particular gathering for Hanukkah at the beach there, but he moved into action. He’s not reacting, he’s not waiting. You know, when you’ve got two forces and one person is more aggressive-, first of all, he had the element of surprise, came up around that vehicle, got on the individual, was able to strip the weapon away, may have some training, may not, but pushing action and being aggressive is the only way to deal with somebody who’s actively engaging in firing a weapon. He took great risk to himself, didn’t have to. That individual is a hero and needs to be applauded, and saved who knows how many dozens of lives because of what he did.

Australian authorities say that 11 people were murdered by the attackers, who were targeting a gathering of Jews celebrating the first night of Hannukah. One gunman was killed during the attack, while another is reportedly in critical condition.

Watch above via Fox News.