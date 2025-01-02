WATCH: Suspected New Orleans Attacker Introduces Himself in Resurfaced Video for Real Estate Company

In a recently resurfaced YouTube video, the man identified by authorities as being responsible for the terrorist attack in New Orleans on Wednesday introduced himself as a manager at a Texas-based real estate company.

Early Wednesday morning, a man intentionally drove a truck through Bourbon Street as New Year’s Day celebrations were underway. The attack killed 15 and injured dozens of others.

Shortly after, the FBI identified the suspect as 42-year-old veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar. Jabbar was born and raised in Texas. Authorities also said an ISIS flag was found in his truck.

After serving in the armed services for more than a decade, Jabbar went into real estate in his home state. In the video, he introduced himself and briefly touched on his background.

“Good evening. I’m Shamsud-Din Jabbar, property manager with Blue Meadow Properties and team lead at The Midas Group at Core Realty,” he said in the video. “I just wanna say hello and let you know a little bit about me.

He continued:

I’m born and raised in Beaumont, Texas, and now live in Houston; and I’ve been here all my life with the exception of traveling for the military, where I spent 10 years as a human resources specialist and IT specialist, where I learned the meaning of great service and what it means to be responsive and take everything seriously — dotting I’s and crossing T’s — to make sure that things go off without a hitch. So I’ve taken those skills and applied them to my career as a real estate agent.

According to ABS-CBN News, records show Jabbar was a registered agent until February 2023.