WATCH: Trump Walks Into Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving Dinner to Anti-Famine Anthem
President Donald Trump made his entrance to the Thanksgiving celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club to a song best known as an anthem for famine relief.
“We Are The World” could be heard playing in the background as the president, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron Trump, filed into the room to applause.
Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote the song in 1985 for USA For Africa, a supergroup of music’s brightest stars of the time, fundraising for humanitarian aid to the continent.
Among the singers contributing to the recording were Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Cyndi Lauper, Tina Turner, and Willie Nelson — to name a few.
The chorus goes:
“We are the world, we are the children, we are the ones to make a brighter day so let’s start giving.”
MAGA commentator Eric Daugherty posted the video to X, writing, “The room is ELECTRIC!” Daugherty commented on how tall Barron appeared next to his famous father and mother. But it was the music that caught the attention of others.
According to the USA for Africa website, “Recorded in a single night, the original recording of the song sold over seven million copies and has raised more than $80 million to support humanitarian efforts across Africa, addressing both the immediate crisis and long-term challenges. This song became a powerful anthem of hope and solidarity—one that continues to resonate with audiences around the world and remains cherished as a timeless symbol of collective action.”
Trump posted to Truth Social later Thanksgiving evening a lengthy screed announcing he would “permanently pause migration from all third-world countries.”
A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.
Trump also raged against Somali migrants, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab.”
The president’s pause on immigration came in the wake of the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. An Afghan migrant was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of Sarah Beckstrom, 20. Twenty-four-year-old Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains hospitalized in critical condition.