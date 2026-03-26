‘We Have a Moron at the Fed’: Trump Unleashes on Jerome Powell, Praises Bondi and Pirro for Bringing Criminal Case

President Donald Trump once again tore into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, calling him a “moron” while thanking U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Attorney General Pam Bondi for opening a criminal case against him.

The moment came as Trump spoke to his Cabinet members during his administration’s second meeting of the year.

Powell, who Trump has repeatedly called “Too Late” over the past year for declining to lower interest rates, has been accused by the president of wrongdoing in the Fed building’s ongoing multibillion-dollar renovations.”

“We have a moron at the Fed,” Trump said. “Who wouldn’t be lowering interest rates right now? But I want to thank Jeanine Pirro and Pam and her group for having the courage to bring this suit. And I believe that the contractor on that job is probably one of the richest men in the country right now.

He added: “I believe that it’s not possible to spend that kind of money, $3 billion, $4 billion. Nobody has any idea what it is. But it’s over $3 billion. And it is probably going to be over $4 billion by the time they finish and may never get finished, unless I take it over. I’ll get it finished. But it can never be what it was. It will never have the beautiful ceilings. Never going to have the incredible walls. The walls were a foot and a half thick of solid masonry. They ripped them down for no reason.”

But earlier this week, Pirro’s top deputy privately admitted that the Justice Department could not find evidence of criminality by Powell — undercutting Trump’s claims.

Back in January, Trump said he hoped to sue Powell as the cost of renovating the aging Fed building had spiraled uncontrollably to more than $4 billion — or approximately $1.5 billion over the projected cost.

Watch above via Fox News.

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