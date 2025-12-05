Fox host Greg Gutfeld snapped back at co-host Gillian Turner on Friday after she pointed out that the peace prize awarded to President Donald Trump by FIFA was created specifically for him.

During a discussion on The Five about the United State’s hosting of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Gutfeld praised the soccer governing body for choosing Trump as the recipient for their newly created award.

“I also love that the peace prize from FIFA, it didn’t go to like Greta Thunberg or some silly little peace activist,” said Gutfeld.

Turner quickly interrupted his comment.

GILLIAN TURNER: Because it was created for the president. GREG GUTFELD: So? TURNER: That’s what [FIFA President] Gianni Infantino said. GUTFELD: What’s your beaf with this? What’s your problem? TURNER: I’m saying there were no other candidates. GUTFELD: So? TURNER: It wasn’t like Trump beat out other people for the prize. GUTFELD: So? What’s your point? Do you with that it went to Amnesty International or Greenpeace? TURNER: I don’t understand why FIFA needs a [inaudible] award. GUTFELD: I’ll tell you why, because they care. JESSE WATERS: Because they’re kissing his butt– TURNER: Correct. WATERS: Because he’s hosting the game. GUTFELD: By the way, let me ask you this. Who deserves a peace prize? TURNER: No– GUTFELD: Who deserves a peace prize? TURNER: I’m not getting into this with you. GUTFELD: No, you started it with me. TURNER: This is not about– [crosstalk] HAROLD FORD JR.: You started three conversations here. GUTFELD: You started it with– I want, look, he is going around the world basically brokering peace. Why shouldn’t he get a peace prize? Not that I really care, but this is just fun. TURNER: I didn’t say he didn’t deserve it. GUTFELD: Yes, you did. TURNER: I said it’s not gonna help him in his quest– GUTFELD: Why do you hate President Trump? TURNER: –to get the Nobel Peace Prize. That was my point. That was my free expert advice for Gianni Infantino.

Watch above via Fox News.