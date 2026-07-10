White House Melts Down at ‘Obsessive’ Media After Walmart Torpedoes Trump’s Victory Lap

The White House trashed The Bulwark editor Sam Stein and other “obsessive” media outlets on Friday after Walmart undercut President Donald Trump’s claim that the retail giant was lowering grocery prices at his administration’s request.

Trump declared on Truth Social earlier this week that Walmart had agreed to slash prices in response to his administration.

“Great news!” Trump wrote on Monday. “I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday.”

He continued to say that Walmart would be “dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15%, among many other products,” calling it “a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart.”

Naturally, he trashed former President Joe Biden, adding: “My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history.”

Walmart did announce price reductions, but the president’s claim came under renewed scrutiny on Thursday after a spokesperson at the chain told The Bulwark that the “Rollback” had been launched last week, long before Trump’s post.

When Stein highlighted the discrepancy on X, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai accused the media of having a “pathological” need to “undermine” Trump.

The President and Walmart’s announcement was that the sale is extending all summer long. This is a big win for Americans. The media’s obsessive need to try to undermine any good news when it affects President Trump is pathological. https://t.co/K0CPTgfBLM — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) July 10, 2026

“The President and Walmart’s announcement was that the sale is extending all summer long,” Desai wrote. “The media’s obsessive need to try to undermine any good news when it affects President Trump is pathological.”

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