Wife of Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Bill Stevenson Found Dead After Police Called to Investigate Possible ‘Domestic Dispute’

Linda Stevenson, the current wife of Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson, has died after police were called to investigate a “domestic dispute,” according to reports.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, were called to a home at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a possible domestic dispute, according to WDEL.

Inside, they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive. Despite efforts to revive her, she was later pronounced dead.

Linda Stevenson’s body has been transferred to the Delaware Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed in the case, TMZ reported.

Linda Stevenson married Bill Stevenson nearly 40 years ago, after his marriage to Jill ended in divorce in 1975. Jill married former President Joe Biden in 1977.

This is a developing story and will be updated.