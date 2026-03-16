Megyn Kelly Slams Trump’s ‘Ridiculous’ Post Defending Mark Levin: ‘Does Not Have His Finger on the Pulse’ of the GOP

Megyn Kelly on Monday questioned President Donald Trump’s coming to the defense of Fox’s Mark Levin amid their ongoing feud, suggesting that Trump may be falling out of touch with his own base.

Kelly and Levin have engaged in an intense war of words in recent weeks, with Kelly becoming especially critical of Trump’s war in Iran and Levin’s support of it. In response, Levin has called Kelly “emotionally unhinged” and “petulant.”

Then, things took a dramatic turn when Kelly referred to Levin as “Micropenis Mark.” She added that Levin “tweets about me obsessively” and that he “doesn’t like it when women like me fight back.”

On Sunday night, Trump took to Truth Social to show his support for Levin. The president claimed that Levin was “under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country.” He did not explicitly name Kelly.

In a lengthy response to both Levin and Trump published Monday, Kelly argued that the president had lost touch with his party, saying:

Rather than dealing with it like a man — by making a joke about it, whatever, ignoring it, brushing me back from the plate — he actually ran to the President of the United States. He ran to Donald Trump and had Trump send out a nice tweet about him last night overnight. And it was a ridiculous tweet, for which now the president is getting blowback because he does not have his finger on the pulse of where his party is right now, which is very unusual for Trump. This is very strange, the tweet. It’s very strange that Mark Levin couldn’t fight his own battle; but, you know, like true, pathetic, weakling bullies, he’s all bark and no bite as soon as you punch them back.

“Rather than dealing with it like a man, he actually to ran to the President of the United States…”

@megynkelly responds to Mark Levin's X attacks against her and Trump's Truth Social post.



Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfKnK pic.twitter.com/le9k7yZt5D — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 16, 2026

Kelly added that although Trump didn’t name her, “it’s fair to say” the post was about her and Tucker Carlson — two of Levin’s most vocal critics on the right.

She also took issue with Trump’s claims that those who “speak ill” of Levin are not part of the MAGA movement.

“So you cannot be part of the MAGA movement if you speak ill of Mark Levin,” Kelly continued. “That’s where we are. That doesn’t hurt me at all. I’ve not been part of the MAGA movement. Again, I will stay MAGA-adjacent, which is where I am happily, but he is going to further destroy his own coalition if he continues with this.”

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