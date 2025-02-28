Steve Bannon Rails Against ‘F*cking P*ssy’ Bernie Sanders on Tim Dillon’s Podcast for Not Taking Down Clintons

Steve Bannon called Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) a “fucking pussy” for not taking down Hillary Clinton on comedian Tim Dillon’s podcast.

Bannon appeared on The Tim Dillon Show this week for an expansive conversation, and at one point, he singled out Sanders. Bannon recalled being brought in as “heat” for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign while Clinton and Sanders were still battling it out for the Democratic Party nomination.

Bannon said:

Bernie’s a fucking pussy. He had two shots of the Clintons. The Clintons are the epitome of the neoliberal neocon globalist, okay? And they’re like the Mafia. These are hard people. There’s nobody harder than Hillary Clinton. She’s tough. Okay. He had two shots at her. I got brought into the campaign not because I knew anything about politics, I’d never been in a campaign office in my life, but I had focused for a couple of years working with Peter Schwartz and other people on taking down the Clintons. I got brought in because they were so far behind that they needed somebody. If you were going to win, you had to bring Clinton’s numbers down because President Trump at that time, you know, candidate Trump, you could argue anywhere from eight to 14 points down in mid-August of 2016. To close that gap, you got to bring the heat on Hillary Clinton. And I was brought in as that.

Bannon described Clinton and Sanders running against each other as a “pillow fight.”

The former Trump advisor argued:

I keep telling people he had two shots at her, never laid a glove on is a pillow fight. If you’re going to get those people, you got to get up in their grill and rip their face off because they’re tough and they’re neoliberal neocons. They’re very vulnerable. But Bernie had kind of ceded that ground. That’s why he’s not really had a much of an impact on this populist [movement]. Think about it, we’ve had a populist, nationalist revolt in this country, and Bernie Sanders has been a marginal figure to it. How did that work? In the Democratic Party today, this is why Ro Khanna and Fetterman are kind of on an island. They don’t really have a huge constituency in the Democratic Party.

Watch above via The Tim Dillon Show.