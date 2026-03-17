Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered a public apology to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), telling him he got got him “wrong” in the past.

Fetterman joined Hannity on his Hang Out podcast for a Thursday episode where Hannity revealed he previously offered a private apology to Fetterman. Rewind to 2022 and Hannity blasted Fetterman as “very lazy” and a “lying loser” over fundraising texts he alleged lied about him and an interview Hannity did with Fetterman’s then-opponent, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Mehmet Oz.

“I actually apologized to you,” Hannity said while talking to Fetterman about their first in-person meeting. “And I’ll do it publicly because I really needed to. I was — I really thought you were somebody you’re not. I did not know you. And so I got to know you, we talked that day, you were really cool about it, and then President [Donald] Trump, if you remember, said, ‘oh, Sean, why don’t you come in the meeting?'”

Hannity joined a meeting Fetterman agreed to with Trump in January of 2025 at Mar-a-Lago.

Fetterman remembered getting “s**t” for meeting the president, but he maintained that he believes having a “good relationship” with the president is only a good thing, a point he notably breaks with many other Democrat lawmakers on.

Feterman has long broken with his party on a number of issues, including the current Iran war, which he’s expressed support for.

“The untold story is, I walked up to you and I said, ‘Senator, very nice to meet you.’ I said, ‘You should hate me, I’m an a**hole,’ and I don’t know if you remember that part… by that time, I’d begun to realize I had you all wrong,” Hannity told Fetterman about their meeting.

The senator said he’s always open to having conversations with people across the aisle.

“I don’t hold grudges,” he said.

Watch above via Hang Out with Sean Hannity.

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