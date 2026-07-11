Portnoy Slams WNBA Commissioner for ‘Absolute Coward Move’

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Dave Portnoy went off on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for apparently ditching a national radio interview at the last minute, with the Barstool Sports CEO calling it an “absolute coward move.”

Portnoy ripped Engelbert in a Saturday X post, one day after she allegedly blew off a scheduled interview with Dan Patrick’s show.

Engelbert claimed to Patrick that the league’s public relations staff told her not to do the sitdown — which prompted Portnoy to cry foul.

“This is one of my biggest pet peeves in the world. When people like Cathy Englebert say they can’t do something their agent or PR said so. THEY WORK FOR YOU,” Portnoy posted. “Absolute coward move. Anyway this is just yet another example of what [a] clown show the WNBA is. Worst run league in the world.”

Portnoy’s blistering X response included a clip of Patrick breaking down the canceled interview:

This is one of my biggest pet peeves in the world. When people like @CathyEngelbert say they can’t do something because their agent or PR said so. THEY WORK FOR YOU. Absolute coward move. Anyway this is just yet another example of what 🤡 show the @wnba is. Worst run… https://t.co/ieO8aFslff — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 11, 2026

Engelbert had agreed to come on his program, Patrick said on the show — only to keep his crew waiting for two hours at a Lake Tahoe hotel.

The crew learned the interview would not happen as they waited to enter Engelbert’s hotel room to start the sitdown.

“We waited and we waited and we waited,” Patrick said. “And then we got word… that the commissioner said that the WNBA staff, the PR staff, said that she is now allowed to do this. They would prefer that she not do this.”

Patrick said he planned on asking “tough” but “fair” questions “about Caitlin Clark, the WNBA expansion, [and] a lot of different things.”

The league has come under scrutiny after a recent incident in which Clark was struck in the throat during a game, prompting outrage.

Patrick flashed images of Engelbert nonchalantly swinging a golf club — she was at Lake Tahoe for a celebrity-packed golf tournament — as he talked about her ducking the interview.

Portnoy has slammed the WNBA for failing to include Clark in a promo for a game she was playing in.

“Caitlan Clark is the face of your league, and she’s not on the [promo] from the WNBA account,” a baffled Portnoy said in May.

“That is so intentional by whoever did that on the WNBA whose running their account,” he continued. “You have to fire them. You’re openly saying ‘We hate Caitlin Clark, we hate our fans, we don’t want you.’”

He made a similar comment last month, saying no league has been “marketed worse or been dumber than the WNBA.”

Watch Patrick’s video above.

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