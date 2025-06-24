Aaron Rodgers Tells Pat McAfee He’s ‘Pretty Sure’ He’ll Retire After 2025 Season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Tuesday that he’s leaning toward this upcoming season being his last in the NFL.

When the 2024-25 season came to an end, Rodgers’ future was once again a topic of great debate. Before the New York Jets ultimately decided to move on from him, Rodgers even hinted at the possibility of having played his last snap in the league.

Throughout the months of speculation that followed, reported revealed that Rodgers visited a number of teams to potentially find a new landing spot. In early June, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the bombshell news that Rodgers had chosen the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers never wavered in their belief that Aaron Rodgers eventually would sign with Pittsburgh. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin loomed large in this entire situation. Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers, and was happy to work within Rodgers’ timeline. He is a major reason that Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/O2hzqdgfuU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2025

During a Tuesday afternoon appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked if the 2025-26 season — which would be the 21st season of his career — would be his last. At the time of writing, he was “pretty sure” it would be.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything; so this was really about finishing with a lot of love, and fun, and peace for the career that I’ve had. I mean, I’ve played 20 freaking years. It’s been a long, long run and I’ve enjoyed it; and what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with [Steeler coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership, and great guys in the city that expects you to win.”

Watch above via ESPN