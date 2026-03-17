Alabama Basketball Star Arrested After Cops Found More Than 2 Pounds of Weed in His Apartment: Report

University of Alabama star basketball player Aden Holloway was arrested on Monday after police found more than two pounds of marijuana in his apartment.

Holloway HAS charged with first-degree marijuana possession. Police executed a search warrant at his apartment at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, and he was released on $5,000 bound two hours later.

A Tuesday report from AL.com detailed what police uncovered during the search:

Police found a little over 2 pounds of marijuana in Alabama basketball guard Aden Holloway’s apartment on Monday morning, according to court records obtained by AL.com. Drug agents serving a search warrant said they found loose marijuana, a vacuum sealed bag with marijuana, a rolling tray and packaging material, according to the deposition and charge sheet obtained by AL.com on Tuesday. “Holloway stated that he wanted to remain silent, but then stated that he only smokes,” an agent from the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force wrote in court records.

Alabama earned the fourth seed in the Midwest division of the NCAA Tournament. The team will take on 13th-seeded Hofstra on Friday afternoon.

Holloway, the team’s second-leading scorer, has been removed from campus following his arrest. Additionally, coach Nate Oats announced his suspension from the team and said they were preparing to enter the tournament without him.

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