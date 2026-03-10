Announcer Emphatically Accuses NBA Star of Flopping — Then Falls Silent as Replay Proves Him Dead Wrong

An Oklahoma City Thunder announcer fell awkwardly silent after accusing a player of flopping before being proven wrong by the instant replay.

In the fourth quarter of the Thunder’s Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets, Thunder forward Lu Dort was called for a foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. As a result of the contact, Jokic fell to ground and immediately began holding his face. Because the contact was to the face, it triggered a review by the referees to determine if the foul should be upgraded to a flagrant foul.

As soon as Jokic fell to the ground, FanDuel Sports Network analyst Michael Cage immediately declared that the star center flopped.

“Come on! Come on!” Cage complained as Jokic was on the ground. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? He didn’t even get hit in the face! Take a look at this, folks. I gotta show it to you. Take a look at this.”

The broadcast then showed a replay of the incident, which showed Dort’s arm making clear, forceful contact with Jokic’s face. Cage didn’t say a word as announcer Chris Fisher stepped in to give a breakdown on the play.

“So, that left arm from Dort,” Fisher said, “that swings back and hits Jokic in the face.”

Cage then jumped back in to provide another explanation for the foul.

“And here’s the thing,” Cage began. “I don’t even think the officials saw it until Jokic went down!”

The officials ultimately upgraded the foul to a flagrant foul.

