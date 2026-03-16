Baseball World Stunned by Blown Call That Ended WBC Thriller Between US and Dominican Republic: ‘One of the Worst Calls of All Time’

The baseball world was left fuming when the World Baseball Classic matchup between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic ended with a blown strike call.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the U.S. held a 2-1 lead over DR. With two outs and a man on third base, Geraldo Perdomo worked the count full against American pitcher Mason Miller. On a 3-2 pitch, Miller threw a slider that was several inches below the strike zone. Perdomo laid off the pitch, but the home plate umpire called it a strike for the third and final out. A stunned Perdomo dropped his bat and raised his arms above his head as the Americans began celebrating.

Had the pitch been correctly called a ball, Miller would’ve faced Fernando Tatis Jr.

MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was left disappointed by what should have been an exciting finish, declaring that the game “cannot end like that.”

That game cannot end like that. A shame. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2026

CNN’s Elex Michaelson was happy the Americans advanced, but lamented the fact that the win came as a result of a “botched call.”

Great to see USA advance…although wish it wasn’t on a botched call. https://t.co/ymiduXXETS — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) March 16, 2026

In another viral tweet, one user boldly declared the called strike “one of the worst calls of all time.” Included in the tweet was a graphic showing the ball was way below the zone.

One of the worst calls of all time https://t.co/Q1wXm23XE7 pic.twitter.com/EoL01uYLfY — Griff (@Jram2TBJ) March 16, 2026

Countless others shared similar thoughts.

Terrible strikeout call !! Clear as day that was a BALL!! Nasty way to for it to finish ! https://t.co/HsxeNYva30 — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 16, 2026

Probably the best advertisement for ABS this season https://t.co/3snhxMafpW — Bennett (@Bennett_F7) March 16, 2026

This is such a farce I get that the social media person has to post this, but I hate that this clip is getting spread around like it's a highlight We should have had ABS for this tournament https://t.co/QVYASHLmy5 — Big Radish Industry (@SayomGD) March 16, 2026

Insane strike three call to end the game 😬 pic.twitter.com/RgnEBHtAkl — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) March 16, 2026

Oh nah that’s a nasty strike call. https://t.co/YbJb3At8Hm — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) March 16, 2026

🚨🚨THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST CALLS IN BASEBALL HISTORY🚨🚨 THE UMP IN THE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC JUST SCREWED OVER THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TEAM. This was clearly a ball — Way below the strike zone. Oh my goodness. The DR got robbed. 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/Tx1uSo2AZU — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 16, 2026

Perdomo later told ESPN he “knew 100% it was a ball” on that final pitch.

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