Chicago Cubs Star Doubles Down After Telling Female Heckler to ‘Suck My F*cking D*ck, B*tch’ in Viral Clip

Chicago Cubs star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had no regrets for the profane exchange he had with a fan during a Sunday game.

In the fifth inning of Sunday’s game between the Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas hit a ball deep to right-center field. Crow-Armstrong attempted to track the ball and leap to catch it for the out, but he ran into the outfield wall and failed to secure the ball in his glove. As a result, the White Sox scored two runs to tie the game 4-4. Visibly frustrated by the play, Crow-Armstrong sat on the warning track with his head down.

Moments later, Crow-Armstrong rose to his feet as he began jawing with a female fan just feet away. He then turned away as he walked back to his spot at center field.

"Some lady decided to start talking shit and I felt the need to say it back." -Pete Crow-Armstrong (via @JesseRogersESPN) pic.twitter.com/a0aigs6UrK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 17, 2026

Another angle of the altercation showed the woman shouting, “You suck,” to Crow-Armstrong while giving him two thumbs down. In response, Armstrong told the woman, “Suck my f*cking d*ck, b*tch.”

Some MLB fans were quick to call out the outfielder over the display.

PCA is the most CLASSLESS and UNPROFESSIONAL player in the league. First he talks about my organization and bashes the fans when he grew up liking LA. Now he says inappropriate things to a fan. Completely unacceptable @mlb https://t.co/h5AfS4A6R8 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) May 18, 2026

PCA is softer than a toilet paper commercial. Good lord. https://t.co/GABL7orceM — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) May 18, 2026

If you defend this little bitch PCA just see yourself out right now lol 😂 https://t.co/o5LchggX28 — ∞ The Infinite Dodger ∞ (@InfiniteDodger) May 18, 2026

All it took was a girl saying “you suck👎” for him to lose his cool 😅 https://t.co/63U9AbpNi8 — Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) May 18, 2026

Crow-Armstrong, however, saw no issue with his response. From his perspective, he was merely exchanging words with a trash-talking fan. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported:

Pete Crow-Armstrong on his interaction with a fan after missing on a tough catch in right center today: “Some lady decided to start talking shi– and I felt the need to say it back.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong on his interaction with a fan after missing on a tough catch in right center today: "Some lady decided to start talking shi– and I felt the need to say it back." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 17, 2026

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